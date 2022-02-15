News

Global Carvone Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Carvone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carvone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • L-Carvone
  • D-Carvone

Segment by Application

  • Daily Use Chemical Essence
  • Food Additive
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Agricultural
  • Others

By Company

  • Paramount Aromachem
  • Renessenz
  • Gem Aromatics
  • Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics
  • Wanxiang International
  • Jishui County Shunmin Medicinal
  • Lvchang Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carvone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carvone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 L-Carvone
1.2.3 D-Carvone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carvone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Daily Use Chemical Essence
1.3.3 Food Additive
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Agricultural
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Carvone Production
2.1 Global Carvone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Carvone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Carvone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Carvone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Carvone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Carvone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Carvone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Carvone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Carvone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Carvone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Carvone Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Carvone by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Carvone Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Carvone Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

