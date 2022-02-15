Serum (Blood) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Serum (Blood) in global, including the following market information:

Global Serum (Blood) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Serum (Blood) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Serum (Blood) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Serum (Blood) market was valued at 1044.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1421.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bovine Serum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Serum (Blood) include Thermo Fisher (Life-Tech), Sigma-Aldrich, Merck, Corning, Bovogen, Moregate Biotech, Biowest, Gemini and Bioind, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Serum (Blood) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Serum (Blood) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Serum (Blood) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bovine Serum

FBS

Global Serum (Blood) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Serum (Blood) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biological Products

Research

Global Serum (Blood) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Serum (Blood) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Serum (Blood) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Serum (Blood) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Serum (Blood) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Serum (Blood) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher (Life-Tech)

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Corning

Bovogen

Moregate Biotech

Biowest

Gemini

Bioind

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Animal Technologies

South Pacific Sera

Lanzhou Minhai

Changchun Xinuo

Wuhan Sanli

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Serum (Blood) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Serum (Blood) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Serum (Blood) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Serum (Blood) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Serum (Blood) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Serum (Blood) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Serum (Blood) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Serum (Blood) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Serum (Blood) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Serum (Blood) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Serum (Blood) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Serum (Blood) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Serum (Blood) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum (Blood) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Serum (Blood) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum (Blood) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Serum (Blood) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bovine Serum

4.1.3 FBS

4.2 By Typ

