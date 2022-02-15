Serum (Blood) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Serum (Blood)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Serum (Blood) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Serum (Blood) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Serum (Blood) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Serum (Blood) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Serum (Blood) market was valued at 1044.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1421.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bovine Serum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Serum (Blood) include Thermo Fisher (Life-Tech), Sigma-Aldrich, Merck, Corning, Bovogen, Moregate Biotech, Biowest, Gemini and Bioind, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Serum (Blood) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Serum (Blood) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Serum (Blood) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bovine Serum
- FBS
Global Serum (Blood) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Serum (Blood) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biological Products
- Research
Global Serum (Blood) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Serum (Blood) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Serum (Blood) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Serum (Blood) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Serum (Blood) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Serum (Blood) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher (Life-Tech)
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Merck
- Corning
- Bovogen
- Moregate Biotech
- Biowest
- Gemini
- Bioind
- Tissue Culture Biologicals
- Animal Technologies
- South Pacific Sera
- Lanzhou Minhai
- Changchun Xinuo
- Wuhan Sanli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Serum (Blood) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Serum (Blood) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Serum (Blood) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Serum (Blood) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Serum (Blood) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Serum (Blood) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Serum (Blood) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Serum (Blood) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Serum (Blood) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Serum (Blood) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Serum (Blood) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Serum (Blood) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Serum (Blood) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum (Blood) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Serum (Blood) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum (Blood) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Serum (Blood) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bovine Serum
4.1.3 FBS
4.2 By Typ
