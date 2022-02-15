Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sodium Bicarbonate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Bicarbonate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Technical grade
- Medical grade
- Food grade
- Segment by Application
- Feed Industry
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Chemicals Industry
- Flue Gas Treatment
- Others
By Company
- Solvay
- Church & Dwight
- Natural Soda
- Novacarb
- Tata Chemicals
- FMC Corporation
- Natrium Products
- Tosoh Corporation
- Asahi
- Inner Mongolia Yuanxing
- Yuhua Chemical
- Qingdao Soda Ash
- Haohua Honghe Chemical
- Hailian Sanyii
- Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry
- Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical
- Shandong Haihua Group
- Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical
- Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical
- Lianyungang Doda Ash
- Xuyue
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Bicarbonate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Technical grade
1.2.3 Medical grade
1.2.4 Food grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Feed Industry
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.5 Chemicals Industry
1.3.6 Flue Gas Treatment
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Production
2.1 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sodium Bicarbonate Sales by Region
