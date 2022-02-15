Global LTCC Market And HTCC Market To Be Driven By The Surging Demand For Advanced Electronic Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global LTCC Market and HTCC Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global LTCC market and HTCC market, assessing the market based on its process type, material type, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 930 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1211 Million

The growth in the global LTCC market and HTCC market is induced by steadily increasing production of electronic products which are technologically sophisticated. The push for 5G wireless smartphone development is continuously aiding the growth of the market for LTCC and HTCC substrates. The growing popularity of wireless applications, combined with improved features, continues to challenge researchers to fit more functions into a smaller space. Furthermore, the prevalence of high thermal stability and a growing preference for ceramic substrates over traditional substrates in high-frequency applications are proving to benefit the LTCC and HTCC markets.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

HTCC has more resistance conductive layers than LTCC. HTCC is commonly used in electronic packaging, whereas LTCC is commonly used in multi-chip modules, inductors, condensers, high-recurrence modules, conductors, radio recurrence, and transformers.

Based on process type, the market is divided into:

LTCC

HTCC

Based on material type, the industry is segmented into:

Glass Ceramic Material

Ceramic Material

Based on end-use, the market is divided into:

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for LTCC and HTCC is expected to grow due to rising demand for miniaturised and high-performance electronic devices, along with increased demand from end user industries around the world. Besides that, the increased demand for nanotechnology and high-end computing systems will provide profitable opportunities for LTCC and HTCC market participants. Although the dearth of repair services for such devices and the elevated price of raw materials are expected to stymie the growth of the LTCC and HTCC markets during the projected timeline. Though the challenge of increasing battery life while improving display quality and lowering manufacturing costs is expected to drive new levels of production robustness.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., KOA Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., and Yokowo Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

