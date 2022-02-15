Global Integrated Facilities Management Market To Be Driven By The Rising Construction Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global integrated facilities management market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4% (Global Facilities Management Market)

The global integrated facilities management market is largely driven by the growing facilities management market. The implementation of an integrated facilities management approach and the development of facilities management procurement has resulted in a rise in the number of buyers and strengthened supplier relationships. Rising construction activity and the development of commercial property, is fuelling market expansion, especially in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Construction and real estate have thrived as a result of improving economic conditions in developed countries and large-scale industrial growth, resulting in increased demand for outsourced facilities management services.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The unification of facility management efforts under a single, cohesive team is referred to as integrated facility management (IFM). Contracts, vendor relationships, space management, and real estate planning are all part of this.

The industry is segmented by end-use into:

• Public/Infrastructure

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Institutional

• Others

Regionally, the market can be categorised into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the market is driven by several factors, including the rising acquisitions and developments in the industry. For example, CBRE announced the acquisition of Noveen Consulting, a Kentucky-based consulting company that helps healthcare facility owners optimise the economics of running and owning facilities, in September 2018.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc., Sodexo, ISS Facility Service, CBRE, Compass Group PLC, and Cushman & Wakefield, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

