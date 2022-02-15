Global Bolt (Fastener) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Bolt (Fastener) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bolt (Fastener) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Half Screw Bolt
- Full Screw Bolt
Segment by Application
- Energy
- Transportation
- C&I
- Heavy Equipment
- Recreation
- MRO
- Other
By Company
- Acument
- Stanley
- Araymond
- Würth
- Marmon
- Infasco
- Nucor Fastener
- CISER
- KAMAX
- ATF
- TR Fastenings
- Sundram Fasteners
- Karamtara
- Penn Engineering
- Nitto Seiko
- AFI Industries
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bolt (Fastener) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bolt (Fastener) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Half Screw Bolt
1.2.3 Full Screw Bolt
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bolt (Fastener) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Energy
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 C&I
1.3.5 Heavy Equipment
1.3.6 Recreation
1.3.7 MRO
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bolt (Fastener) Production
2.1 Global Bolt (Fastener) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bolt (Fastener) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bolt (Fastener) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bolt (Fastener) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bolt (Fastener) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bolt (Fastener) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bolt (Fastener) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bolt (Fastener) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bolt (Fastener) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bolt (Fastener) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bolt (Fastener) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bolt (Fastener) by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/