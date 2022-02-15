News

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Petroleum Cracking Method
  • Gas Purification Method
  • Segment by Application
  • Civil
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • Saudi Aramco
  • Sinopec
  • ADNOC
  • CNPC
  • Exxon Mobil
  • KNPC
  • Phillips66
  • Bharat Petroleum
  • Pemex
  • Total
  • Qatar Petroleum
  • Equinor
  • BP
  • Gazprom
  • Chevron
  • ConocoPhillips Company
  • SHV Energy (NL)
  • Valero Energy

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Japan
  • China
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Petroleum Cracking Method
1.2.3 Gas Purification Method
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Civil
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Production
2.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 India
3 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

