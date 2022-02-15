Global Laminated Particle Boards Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Laminated Particle Boards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laminated Particle Boards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Raw Particleboard

Fire Resistant Particleboard

Moisture Resistant Particleboard

Segment by Application

Furniture and interior decoration

Ceiling and wall paneling

Partition walls

Doors

Flooring

By Company

Kronospan

DareGlobal Wood

ARAUCO

Kastamonu Entegre

Plummer Forest Products

Evergreen Group

Associate Decor

Integrated Wood Components Inc.

PB China

Royal Plywood Company

Segezga Group

Panel Plus

Kopine

Tafisa Canada

SWISS KRONO

Dew River

Roseburg

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laminated Particle Boards Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Laminated Particle Boards Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Raw Particleboard

1.2.3 Fire Resistant Particleboard

1.2.4 Moisture Resistant Particleboard

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laminated Particle Boards Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Furniture and interior decoration

1.3.3 Ceiling and wall paneling

1.3.4 Partition walls

1.3.5 Doors

1.3.6 Flooring

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Laminated Particle Boards Production

2.1 Global Laminated Particle Boards Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Laminated Particle Boards Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Laminated Particle Boards Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Laminated Particle Boards Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Laminated Particle Boards Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Laminated Particle Boards Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Laminated Particle Boards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Laminated Particle Boards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

