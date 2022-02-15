Global Laminated Particle Boards Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Laminated Particle Boards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laminated Particle Boards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Raw Particleboard
- Fire Resistant Particleboard
- Moisture Resistant Particleboard
- Segment by Application
- Furniture and interior decoration
- Ceiling and wall paneling
- Partition walls
- Doors
- Flooring
By Company
- Kronospan
- DareGlobal Wood
- ARAUCO
- Kastamonu Entegre
- Plummer Forest Products
- Evergreen Group
- Associate Decor
- Integrated Wood Components Inc.
- PB China
- Royal Plywood Company
- Segezga Group
- Panel Plus
- Kopine
- Tafisa Canada
- SWISS KRONO
- Dew River
- Roseburg
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
