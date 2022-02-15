Power Relays Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Power Relays market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Relays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Micro Power Relays
- Low Power Relays
- Medium Power Relays
- High Power Relays
Segment by Application
- Communication
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Avionics
- Power Industry
- Electronics
- Others
By Company
- Omron
- Schneider Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Panasonic
- Fujitsu
- HONGFA
- Hengstler
- TE Connectivity
- Teledyne Relays
- Xinling Electric
- Crouzet
- Honeywell
- CHINT
- NTE Electronics
- Phoenix Contact
- Siemens
- Weidmuller
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
