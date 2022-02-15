News

Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Refractory Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Refractory Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials
  • Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials
  • Segment by Application
  • Iron & Steel
  • Cement/Lime
  • Nonferrous Metals
  • Glass
  • Ceramics
  • Other

By Company

  • RHI Magnesita
  • VESUVIUS
  • KROSAKI
  • SHINAGAWA
  • Imerys
  • HWI
  • MORGAN CRUCIBLE
  • SAINT-GOBAIN
  • Minteq
  • Resco
  • Qinghua
  • Puyang Refractory
  • Sinosteel
  • Lier
  • Jinlong
  • Sujia

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Southeast Asia
  • South America
  • Japan
  • China
  • Taiwan(China)
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Refractory Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials
1.2.3 Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Iron & Steel
1.3.3 Cement/Lime
1.3.4 Nonferrous Metals
1.3.5 Glass
1.3.6 Ceramics
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production
2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
2.8 South America
2.9 Japan
2.10 China
2.11 Taiwan(China)
2.12 India
3 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Refractory Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

