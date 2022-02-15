News

Global Green-Roof Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Green-Roof market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green-Roof market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Extensive Green-Roof
  • Semi-intensive Green-Roof
  • Intensive Green-Roof
  • Segment by Application
  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial Buildings
  • Industrial Buildings
  • Others

By Company

  • Optigreen
  • TAJIMA
  • Soprema
  • Tremco
  • Sempergreen
  • Onduline
  • ZinCo
  • KAJIMA
  • American Hydrotech
  • SIKA
  • Henry
  • Bioroof
  • Vegetal
  • VEDAG
  • Intrinsic
  • Rooflite
  • Bauder
  • Liveroof
  • Xero Flor
  • Green Roof Blocks
  • Vitaroofs
  • Green Roof Outfitters
  • Hannor
  • ZHEJIANG SOL
  • Kuangye Green-Roof
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green-Roof Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Green-Roof Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extensive Green-Roof
1.2.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof
1.2.4 Intensive Green-Roof
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Green-Roof Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Commercial Buildings
1.3.4 Industrial Buildings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Green-Roof Production
2.1 Global Green-Roof Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Green-Roof Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Green-Roof Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Green-Roof Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Green-Roof Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Green-Roof Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Green-Roof Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Green-Roof Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Green-Roof Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Green-Roof Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Green-Roof by Region (2023-2028)

