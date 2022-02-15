Global High-purity Alumina Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High-purity Alumina market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-purity Alumina market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

4N

4Nx

5N

Segment by Application

Li-Ion Battery

LED

Semiconductors

Phosphor

Others

By Company

Hebei Pengda

Dalian Hailanguangdian

Xuancheng Jingrui

Zibo Honghe

Wuxi Tuoboda

Keheng

Gemsung

CHALCO

Crown

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-purity Alumina Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High-purity Alumina Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 4N

1.2.3 4Nx

1.2.4 5N

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High-purity Alumina Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Li-Ion Battery

1.3.3 LED

1.3.4 Semiconductors

1.3.5 Phosphor

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High-purity Alumina Production

2.1 Global High-purity Alumina Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global High-purity Alumina Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global High-purity Alumina Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High-purity Alumina Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global High-purity Alumina Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global High-purity Alumina Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High-purity Alumina Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global High-purity Alumina Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global High-purity Alumina Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global High-purity Alumina Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global High-purity Alumina Sales by Region (2017-2022)

