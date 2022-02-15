Global Aramid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aramid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/125975/global-aramid-market-2028-783

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

Segment by Application

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

By Company

DuPont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/125975/global-aramid-market-2028-783

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aramid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aramid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Para-aramid Fibers

1.2.3 Meta-aramid Fibers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aramid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Body Armor & Helmet

1.3.3 Aerospace Materials

1.3.4 Sports Materials

1.3.5 Tire

1.3.6 High Strength Rope

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aramid Production

2.1 Global Aramid Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aramid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aramid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aramid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aramid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Aramid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aramid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aramid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aramid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aramid Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aramid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Aramid by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Aramid Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Aramid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/