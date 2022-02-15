News

Global Wind Power Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wind Power Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Power Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Polymer Coating
  • Ceramic Coating
  • Metal Coating

Segment by Application

  • Offshore Blades
  • Offshore Tower
  • Offshore Interior
  • Onshore Blades
  • Onshore Tower
  • Onshore Interior
  • By Company
  • Hempel
  • PPG
  • AkzoNobel
  • BASF
  • Jotun
  • Mankiewicz
  • DuPont
  • Bergolin
  • Duromar
  • 3M
  • Teknos Group
  • Aeolus Coatings

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wind Power Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wind Power Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymer Coating
1.2.3 Ceramic Coating
1.2.4 Metal Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wind Power Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Offshore Blades
1.3.3 Offshore Tower
1.3.4 Offshore Interior
1.3.5 Onshore Blades
1.3.6 Onshore Tower
1.3.7 Onshore Interior
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wind Power Coating Production
2.1 Global Wind Power Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wind Power Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wind Power Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wind Power Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wind Power Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wind Power Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wind Power Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wind Power Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wind Power Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wind Power Coating Sales by Region

