Global Foundry Coke Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Foundry Coke market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foundry Coke market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ash Content ?8%

8% ? Ash Content ?10%

Ash Content ?10%

Segment by Application

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Others

By Company

ABC Coke (Drummond )

Shandong Coking Group

Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

Victoria

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

OKK

Italiana Coke

Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

Shanxi Antai

Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

Erie Coke

Shanxi Qinxin

ArcelorMittal Poland

CARBO-KOKSSpó?kazo.O

Nippon Coke and Engineering

Henan Shenhuo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foundry Coke Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ash Content ?8%

1.2.3 8% ? Ash Content ?10%

1.2.4 Ash Content ?10%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive Parts Casting

1.3.3 Machinery Casting

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Foundry Coke Production

2.1 Global Foundry Coke Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Foundry Coke Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Foundry Coke Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Foundry Coke Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Foundry Coke Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Foundry Coke Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Foundry Coke Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Foundry Coke Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Foundry Coke Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Foundry Coke Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Foundry Coke by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Foundry Coke Revenue by Region

