Global Foundry Coke Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Foundry Coke market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foundry Coke market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Ash Content ?8%
  • 8% ? Ash Content ?10%
  • Ash Content ?10%

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Parts Casting
  • Machinery Casting
  • Others

By Company

  • ABC Coke (Drummond )
  • Shandong Coking Group
  • Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group
  • Victoria
  • Shanxi Coking Coal Group
  • OKK
  • Italiana Coke
  • Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon
  • Shanxi Antai
  • Industrial Química del Nalón S.A
  • ERP Compliant Coke, LLC
  • Erie Coke
  • Shanxi Qinxin
  • ArcelorMittal Poland
  • CARBO-KOKSSpó?kazo.O
  • Nippon Coke and Engineering
  • Henan Shenhuo
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Foundry Coke Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ash Content ?8%
1.2.3 8% ? Ash Content ?10%
1.2.4 Ash Content ?10%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Parts Casting
1.3.3 Machinery Casting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Foundry Coke Production
2.1 Global Foundry Coke Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Foundry Coke Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Foundry Coke Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Foundry Coke Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Foundry Coke Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Foundry Coke Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Foundry Coke Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Foundry Coke Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Foundry Coke Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Foundry Coke Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Foundry Coke by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Foundry Coke Revenue by Region

