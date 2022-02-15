News

Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

AlN Ceramic Substrates market is segmented by Thermal Conductivity and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AlN Ceramic Substrates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Thermal Conductivity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Thermal Conductivity

 

  • AlN-170
  • AlN-200
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • IGBT
  • LED
  • Other

By Company

  • Maruwa
  • Toshiba Materials
  • CeramTec
  • Denka
  • Kyocera
  • CoorsTek
  • Leatec Fine Ceramics
  • Fujian Huaqing Electronic Material Technology
  • Wuxi Hygood New Technology
  • Ningxia Ascendus
  • Shengda Tech
  • Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group)
  • Leading Tech
  • Zhejiang Zhengtian New Materials
  • Hexagold Electronic Technology
  • Fujian ZINGIN New Material Technology
  • Shandong Sinocera Functional Material
  • Weihai Yuanhuan Advanced Ceramics

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • China
  • China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 AlN Ceramic Substrates Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Thermal Conductivity
1.2.1 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Thermal Conductivity, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 AlN-170
1.2.3 AlN-200
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 IGBT
1.3.3 LED
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Production
2.1 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South Korea
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 China Taiwan
3 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Sales by Region

18 hours ago
