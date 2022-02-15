News

Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fire Barrier Sealant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Barrier Sealant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Elastometric Type
  • Intumescent Type

Segment by Application

  • Residential Building
  • Commercial Building
  • Industrial Building
  • Others

By Company

  • 3M Company
  • Hilti
  • Rockwool
  • H. B. Fuller
  • Bostik (Arkema)
  • Tremco
  • Everbuild (Sika AG)
  • Specified Technologies
  • Fosroc (JMH Group)
  • Pecora
  • Trafalgar Fire
  • Promat
  • Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
  • Entc Nuclear Technology
  • Bai Yun Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Barrier Sealant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Elastometric Type
1.2.3 Intumescent Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Industrial Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Production
2.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fire Barrier Sealant Sales by Region

18 hours ago
