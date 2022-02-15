Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sodium Hydroxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Hydroxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Liquid Caustic Soda
- Solid Caustic Soda
- Caustic Soda Flake
- Caustic Soda Particle
- Segment by Application
- Pulp and Paper
- Textiles
- Soap and Detergents
- Bleach Manufacturing
- Petroleum Products
- Aluminum Processing
- Chemical Processing
- Other
By Company
- DuPont
- OxyChem
- Westlake (Axiall)
- Olin Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Tosoh
- Ineos Chlor Ltd
- Asahi Glass
- Covestro
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- AkzoNobel
- Hanwha Chemical
- Solvay
- LG Chemical
- Tokuyama Corp
- SABIC
- Kemira
- Basf
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- GACL
- ChemChina
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
- Xinjiang Tianye
- Beiyuan Group
- Shandong Jinling
- SP Chemical(Taixing)
- Haili Chemical
- Huatai Group
- Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
- Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Hydroxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Caustic Soda
1.2.3 Solid Caustic Soda
1.2.4 Caustic Soda Flake
1.2.5 Caustic Soda Particle
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pulp and Paper
1.3.3 Textiles
1.3.4 Soap and Detergents
1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing
1.3.6 Petroleum Products
1.3.7 Aluminum Processing
1.3.8 Chemical Processing
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production
2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
