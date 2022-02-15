Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sodium Hydroxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Hydroxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Segment by Application

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Processing

Chemical Processing

Other

By Company

DuPont

OxyChem

Westlake (Axiall)

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor Ltd

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Haili Chemical

Huatai Group

Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Hydroxide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Liquid Caustic Soda

1.2.3 Solid Caustic Soda

1.2.4 Caustic Soda Flake

1.2.5 Caustic Soda Particle

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pulp and Paper

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Soap and Detergents

1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing

1.3.6 Petroleum Products

1.3.7 Aluminum Processing

1.3.8 Chemical Processing

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production

2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

