News

Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore18 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Sodium Hydroxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Hydroxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Liquid Caustic Soda
  • Solid Caustic Soda
  • Caustic Soda Flake
  • Caustic Soda Particle
  • Segment by Application
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Processing
  • Chemical Processing
  • Other

By Company

  • DuPont
  • OxyChem
  • Westlake (Axiall)
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Ineos Chlor Ltd
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Haili Chemical
  • Huatai Group
  • Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
  • Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Hydroxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Caustic Soda
1.2.3 Solid Caustic Soda
1.2.4 Caustic Soda Flake
1.2.5 Caustic Soda Particle
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pulp and Paper
1.3.3 Textiles
1.3.4 Soap and Detergents
1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing
1.3.6 Petroleum Products
1.3.7 Aluminum Processing
1.3.8 Chemical Processing
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production
2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore18 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Dehydrated Vegetables Market (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

January 6, 2022

Skin Pore Strips Market: In-depth Analysis by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth Application and Forecast to 2028

2 weeks ago

CO2 Heat Pump Hot Water Supply Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4 weeks ago

Lightweight Materials Market – Size, Share and Forecast 2021-2028 |Toray Industries Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Bayer AG, Precision Castparts Corp.

December 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button