Plastics Packing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastics Packing in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastics Packing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastics Packing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastics Packing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastics Packing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastics Packing include Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings, International Paper, Mondi, Owens-Illinois, Reynolds Group, Sealed Air and Smurfit Kappa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastics Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastics Packing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastics Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET Material

HDPE Material

LDPE Material

PP Material

Other

Global Plastics Packing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastics Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging-Non Food Contact

Packaging-Food Contact

Construction

Automotive

Other

Global Plastics Packing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastics Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastics Packing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastics Packing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastics Packing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastics Packing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Ball

Crown Holdings

International Paper

Mondi

Owens-Illinois

Reynolds Group

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

WestRock

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastics Packing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastics Packing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastics Packing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastics Packing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastics Packing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastics Packing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastics Packing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastics Packing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastics Packing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastics Packing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastics Packing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastics Packing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics Packing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastics Packing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics Packing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastics Packing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

