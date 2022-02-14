Axial Flow Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Axial Flow Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Axial Flow Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Axial Flow Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cast Iron Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Axial Flow Pumps include Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group and Wilo AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Axial Flow Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cast Iron Material

Stainless Steel Material

Other

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Domestic Water and Wastewater

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Mining Industry

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Axial Flow Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Axial Flow Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Axial Flow Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Axial Flow Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grundfos

Flowserve

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Ebara

Schlumberger

Weir Group

Wilo AG

Idex

Pentair

Clyde Union

Vano

Atlas Copco

DAB

FNS Pumps

Allweiler

Shanghai Kaiquan

FengQiu

Shandong Sure Boshan

LEO

CNP

Sanlian Pump Group

Hunan Changbeng

Shanghai East Pump

Shandong Shuanglun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Axial Flow Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Axial Flow Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Axial Flow Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Axial Flow Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Axial Flow Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Axial Flow Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Axial Flow Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Axial Flow Pumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Axial Flow Pumps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

