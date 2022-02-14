Axial Flow Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Axial Flow Pumps
This report contains market size and forecasts of Axial Flow Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Axial Flow Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Axial Flow Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cast Iron Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Axial Flow Pumps include Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group and Wilo AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Axial Flow Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cast Iron Material
- Stainless Steel Material
- Other
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Domestic Water and Wastewater
- Petroleum Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Food and Beverage
- Mining Industry
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Axial Flow Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Axial Flow Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Axial Flow Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Axial Flow Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Grundfos
- Flowserve
- ITT
- KSB
- Sulzer
- Ebara
- Schlumberger
- Weir Group
- Wilo AG
- Idex
- Pentair
- Clyde Union
- Vano
- Atlas Copco
- DAB
- FNS Pumps
- Allweiler
- Shanghai Kaiquan
- FengQiu
- Shandong Sure Boshan
- LEO
- CNP
- Sanlian Pump Group
- Hunan Changbeng
- Shanghai East Pump
- Shandong Shuanglun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Axial Flow Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Axial Flow Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Axial Flow Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Axial Flow Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Axial Flow Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Axial Flow Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Axial Flow Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Axial Flow Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Axial Flow Pumps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Axial Flow Pumps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
