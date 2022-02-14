News

Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drug therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction include Kimree Technology Co., GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories, Novartis AG, The Harvard Drug Group, Perrigo Company, Fontem Ventures and Pfizer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Drug therapy
  • Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)
  • Electronic cigarettes (E-cigarettes)

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Men
  • Women

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Kimree Technology Co.
  • GSK
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories
  • Novartis AG
  • The Harvard Drug Group
  • Perrigo Company
  • Fontem Ventures
  • Pfizer
  • Smoke Away
  • V2 Electronic Cigarettes
  • VaporFi
  • Mig Vapor
  • Halo Cigs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Players in Global Market

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Sales Market Report 2021

