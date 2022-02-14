Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drug therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction include Kimree Technology Co., GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories, Novartis AG, The Harvard Drug Group, Perrigo Company, Fontem Ventures and Pfizer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Drug therapy
- Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)
- Electronic cigarettes (E-cigarettes)
Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Men
- Women
Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kimree Technology Co.
- GSK
- Johnson & Johnson
- Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories
- Novartis AG
- The Harvard Drug Group
- Perrigo Company
- Fontem Ventures
- Pfizer
- Smoke Away
- V2 Electronic Cigarettes
- VaporFi
- Mig Vapor
- Halo Cigs
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Players in Global Market
