Smart Light Bulb Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Light Bulb in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Light Bulb Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Light Bulb Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Light Bulb companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Light Bulb market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wifi Light Bulb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Light Bulb include Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Tikteck, Ilumi solutions, LiFi Labs, ION AUDIO, Revogi and Lighting Science. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Light Bulb manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Light Bulb Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Light Bulb Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wifi Light Bulb

Speaker Light Bulb

Others

Global Smart Light Bulb Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Light Bulb Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Office

Shopping

Hospital

Others

Global Smart Light Bulb Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Light Bulb Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Light Bulb revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Light Bulb revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Light Bulb sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Light Bulb sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Lighting

General Electric Company

OSRAM Licht AG

Tikteck

Ilumi solutions

LiFi Labs

ION AUDIO

Revogi

Lighting Science

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Light Bulb Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Light Bulb Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Light Bulb Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Light Bulb Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Light Bulb Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Light Bulb Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Light Bulb Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Light Bulb Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Light Bulb Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Light Bulb Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Light Bulb Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Light Bulb Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Light Bulb Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Light Bulb Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Light Bulb Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Light Bulb Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Light Bulb Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

