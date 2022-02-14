Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Imidazoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor include GE(Baker Hughes), Ecolab, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Lubrizol, Solenis, Angus Chemical Company and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Imidazoline

Quaternary Ammonium salt

Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor

Organic Phosphorus

Others

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Acidification Operation

Sewage Treatment

Pipeline Corrosion Inhibition

Others

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE(Baker Hughes)

Ecolab

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Lubrizol

Solenis

Angus Chemical Company

BASF

ChemTreat

Clariant

ICL Advanced Additives

LANXESS

Arkema

Lonza

King Industries

Daubert Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Field Corrosion Inhibitor Companies

