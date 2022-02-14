Professional Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Professional services are occupations in the tertiary sector of the economy requiring special training in the arts or sciences.Some professional services require holding professional licenses such as architects, accountants, engineers, doctors and lawyers. Other professional services involve providing specialist business support to businesses of all sizes and in all sectors; this can include tax advice, supporting a company with accounting, IT services or providing management advice.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Professional Services in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Professional Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Professional Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Business Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Professional Services include Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Wolters Kluwer, Intuit Inc., Aderant, Sage and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Professional Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Professional Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Business
- Engineering
- IT
- Legal Services
Global Professional Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small Business
- Medium-sized Business
- Large Business
Global Professional Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Professional Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Professional Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
- Salesforce
- Wolters Kluwer
- Intuit Inc.
- Aderant
- Sage
- IBM
- Deltek
- PwC
- Deloitte
- Bechtel
- EY
- KPMG
- WPP
- Publicis Groupe
- Omnicom Group
- McKinsey
- AECOM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Professional Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Professional Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Professional Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Professional Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Professional Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Professional Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Professional Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Professional Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Professional Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Professional Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Professional Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Professional Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Professional Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Animal Model Services Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global IAM Professional Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Sterilization Services Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition