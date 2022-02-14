Professional Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Professional services are occupations in the tertiary sector of the economy requiring special training in the arts or sciences.Some professional services require holding professional licenses such as architects, accountants, engineers, doctors and lawyers. Other professional services involve providing specialist business support to businesses of all sizes and in all sectors; this can include tax advice, supporting a company with accounting, IT services or providing management advice.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Professional Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Professional Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Professional Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Business Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Professional Services include Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Wolters Kluwer, Intuit Inc., Aderant, Sage and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Professional Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Professional Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Business

Engineering

IT

Legal Services

Global Professional Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Global Professional Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Professional Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Professional Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Salesforce

Wolters Kluwer

Intuit Inc.

Aderant

Sage

IBM

Deltek

PwC

Deloitte

Bechtel

EY

KPMG

WPP

Publicis Groupe

Omnicom Group

McKinsey

AECOM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Professional Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Professional Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Professional Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Professional Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Professional Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Professional Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Professional Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Professional Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Professional Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Professional Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Professional Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Professional Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Professional Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

