Protective & Specialty Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protective & Specialty Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Protective & Specialty Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Protective & Specialty Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-borne Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Protective & Specialty Coatings include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, RPM, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, Arkema, Hempel, Jotun and Kansai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Protective & Specialty Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

RPM

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

Arkema

Hempel

Jotun

Kansai

Nippon

Sika

Valspar

Wacker Chemie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Protective & Specialty Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protective & Specialty Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Protective & Specialty Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective & Specialty Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protective & Specialty C

