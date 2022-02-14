Parkinson’s Disease Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parkinson’s Disease in Global, including the following market information:

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parkinson’s Disease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbidopa/Levodopa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parkinson’s Disease include Teva, Novartis, GSK, AbbVie, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amneal + Impax, Lundbeck and Sun Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Parkinson’s Disease companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbidopa/Levodopa

Dopamine Receptor Agonists

MAO-Inhibitors

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parkinson’s Disease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parkinson’s Disease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teva

Novartis

GSK

AbbVie

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amneal + Impax

Lundbeck

Sun Pharma

Wockhardt

UCB

Bausch Health

Acadia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Parkinson’s Disease Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Parkinson’s Disease Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Parkinson’s Disease Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Parkinson’s Disease Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parkinson’s Disease Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Parkinson’s Disease Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parkinson’s Disease Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parkinson’s Disease Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parkinson’s Disease Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Parkinson’s

