Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Annuloplasty Repair Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Annuloplasty Repair Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Annuloplasty Repair Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mitral Valve Repair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Annuloplasty Repair Devices include Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Medtronic, Maquet, Abiomed, HeartWare Inc., Sorin Group, Terumo and Abbott Laboratories and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Annuloplasty Repair Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mitral Valve Repair

Tricuspid Valve Repair

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Annuloplasty Repair Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Annuloplasty Repair Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Annuloplasty Repair Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Annuloplasty Repair Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Annuloplasty Repair Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Annuloplasty Repair Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Annuloplasty Repair Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Annuloplasty Repair Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Annuloplasty Repair Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

