Public Transport Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Public transport(also known aspublic transportation,public transit, ormass transit) is transport ofpassengersby group travel systems available for use by the general public, typically managed on a schedule, operated on established routes, and that charge a posted fee for each trip.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Transport in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Transport Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Transport market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Transport include Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Transport For London, MTR Corporation, Guangzhou Metro, Madrid Metro, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, Seoul Subway, The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority and Chicago Transit Authority and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Public Transport companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Transport Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bus

Tram

Underground (Metro)

Regional taxi

Light rail

Train

High-speed line South

Global Public Transport Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

City

Rural

Global Public Transport Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Public Transport Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Transport revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Transport revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Transport For London

MTR Corporation

Guangzhou Metro

Madrid Metro

Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority

Seoul Subway

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority

Chicago Transit Authority

Bay Area Rapid Transit

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Transport Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Transport Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Transport Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Transport Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Transport Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Transport Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Transport Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Transport Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Transport Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Public Transport Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Transport Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Transport Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Transport Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Public Transport Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

