Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A rechargeable battery, storage battery, secondary cell, or accumulator is a type of electrical battery which can be charged, discharged into a load, and recharged many times, as opposed to a disposable or primary battery, which is supplied fully charged and discarded after use. I

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries market was valued at 31490 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 45130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium-ion (LiOn) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries include Energizer, Duracell Inc, SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA, Godrej.com, SPECTRUM BRANDS, GPB International Limited, OptimumNano Energy, Panasonic and Camelion Batterien, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Lithium-ion (LiOn)
  • Nickel-Metal (NiMH)
  • Nickel-Cadmium(NiCad)
  • Others

Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Consumer Devices
  • Automobile

Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Energizer
  • Duracell Inc
  • SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA
  • Godrej.com
  • SPECTRUM BRANDS
  • GPB International Limited
  • OptimumNano Energy
  • Panasonic
  • Camelion Batterien
  • SAMSUNG
  • Fedco Batteries
  • Illinois Capacitor
  • MikroElektronika

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rechargeable (Secondary) Batteries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List

