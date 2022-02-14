Recovered Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recovered Glass is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recovered Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Recovered Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Recovered Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Recovered Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recovered Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Green Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recovered Glass include Ardagh group, Strategic Materials, Harsco Minerals International, Heritage Glass and Momentum Recycling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recovered Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recovered Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recovered Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Green Glass
- Brown Glass
- Amber Glass
- Other
Global Recovered Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recovered Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Alcohol Packaging Industry
- Industrial
- Other
Global Recovered Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recovered Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Recovered Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Recovered Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Recovered Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Recovered Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ardagh group
- Strategic Materials
- Harsco Minerals International
- Heritage Glass
- Momentum Recycling
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recovered Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recovered Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recovered Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recovered Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recovered Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recovered Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recovered Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recovered Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recovered Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recovered Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recovered Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recovered Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recovered Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recovered Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recovered Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recovered Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Recovered Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Green Glass
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Recovered Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Recovered Glass Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Recovered Glass Market Research Report 2021
Recovered Glass Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025