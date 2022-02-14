Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) market was valued at 91100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 113470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ACE Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) include AbbVie, Allergan, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Roche, FibroGen, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Keryx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ACE Inhibitors
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Beta Blockers
- Others
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AbbVie
- Allergan
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Roche
- FibroGen
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Keryx
- Kissei
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Teva
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Companies
