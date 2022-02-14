Recovered Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recovered Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Recovered Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recovered Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recovered Packaging include Coca-cola Company, PWC, Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, American Eagle Paper Mills, Stora Enso, Mondi Group, Ardagh group and Strategic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recovered Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recovered Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recovered Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paper
- Glass
- Wood
- Metal
- Plastic
- Other Packaging
Global Recovered Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recovered Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Protective Packaging
- Food Containers
- Other
Global Recovered Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Recovered Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Recovered Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Recovered Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Coca-cola Company
- PWC
- Smurfit Kappa
- International Paper
- American Eagle Paper Mills
- Stora Enso
- Mondi Group
- Ardagh group
- Strategic Materials
- Harsco Minerals International
- Heritage Glass
- Momentum Recycling
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recovered Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recovered Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recovered Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recovered Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recovered Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recovered Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recovered Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recovered Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Recovered Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Recovered Packaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recovered Packaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recovered Packaging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recovered Packaging Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Recovered Pa
