Recovered Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paper has established itself as one of the indispensable materials in the packaging industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recovered Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Recovered Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Recovered Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Recovered Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recovered Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low grade paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recovered Paper include Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, American Eagle Paper Mills, Stora Enso and Mondi Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recovered Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recovered Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recovered Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low grade paper

High grade paper

White paper

Brown paper

Global Recovered Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recovered Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & beverage industry

Electrical and electronics industry

Automobile industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Others

Global Recovered Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recovered Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recovered Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recovered Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recovered Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Recovered Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Smurfit Kappa

International Paper

American Eagle Paper Mills

Stora Enso

Mondi Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recovered Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recovered Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recovered Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recovered Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recovered Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recovered Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recovered Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recovered Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recovered Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recovered Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recovered Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recovered Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recovered Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recovered Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recovered Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recovered Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Recovered Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Low grade pap

