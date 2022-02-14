Refined Petroleum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industry operators refine crude oil into petroleum products. Petroleum refining involves one or more of the following activities: fractionation, straight distillation of crude oil and cracking. This industry does not include companies that extract crude oil or retail gasoline.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refined Petroleum in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6872584/global-refined-petroleum-2022-2028-120

Global Refined Petroleum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refined Petroleum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gasoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refined Petroleum include Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum, Chevron, Phillips 66, Andeavor, BP, Air Products and BHP Billiton and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refined Petroleum companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refined Petroleum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Refined Petroleum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gasoline

Kerosene

Lubricating Oil

Other

Global Refined Petroleum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Refined Petroleum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Refined Petroleum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Refined Petroleum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refined Petroleum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refined Petroleum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

Valero Energy

Marathon Petroleum

Chevron

Phillips 66

Andeavor

BP

Air Products

BHP Billiton

FMC Technologies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-refined-petroleum-2022-2028-120-6872584

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refined Petroleum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refined Petroleum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refined Petroleum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refined Petroleum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refined Petroleum Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refined Petroleum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refined Petroleum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refined Petroleum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Refined Petroleum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Refined Petroleum Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Petroleum Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refined Petroleum Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Petroleum Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Refined Petroleum Market Size Markets,

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Refined Petroleum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Refined Petroleum Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Southeast Asia Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Asia Pacific Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast