Refining Catalysts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Refining Catalystsis a chemical process used to convertpetroleum refinerynaphthasdistilled fromcrude oil(typically having lowoctane ratings) into high-octane liquid products calledreformates, which are premium blending stocks for high-octanegasoline.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refining Catalysts in global, including the following market information:

Global Refining Catalysts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refining Catalysts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Refining Catalysts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refining Catalysts market was valued at 4317 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5507.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

FCC Catalysts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refining Catalysts include Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Criterion, Johnson Matthey, Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell), Axens and JGC C&C, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refining Catalysts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refining Catalysts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refining Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

FCC Catalysts

Hydro-processing Catalyst

Others

Global Refining Catalysts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refining Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Refineries

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Refining Catalysts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refining Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refining Catalysts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refining Catalysts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refining Catalysts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refining Catalysts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Criterion

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

UOP (Honeywell)

Axens

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refining Catalysts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refining Catalysts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refining Catalysts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refining Catalysts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refining Catalysts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refining Catalysts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refining Catalysts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refining Catalysts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refining Catalysts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refining Catalysts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refining Catalysts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refining Catalysts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refining Catalysts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refining Catalysts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Refining Catalysts Market Siz

