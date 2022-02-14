News

Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomerieux, BD, Danaher, Fresenius Kabi, Grifols, Haemonetics and Immucor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Devices
  • Consumables
  • Others

Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospitals
  • Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Blood & Blood Component Bank
  • Others

Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Biomerieux
  • BD
  • Danaher
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Grifols
  • Haemonetics
  • Immucor
  • Macopharma
  • Roche
  • Sysmex
  • Terumo
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Rev

