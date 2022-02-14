News

Water Infrastructure Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Infrastructure Equipment in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Water Infrastructure Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Infrastructure Equipment market was valued at 102730 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 131070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Infrastructure Equipment include Xylem, Grundfos, Tyco International, Hitachi and ATCO Energy Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Infrastructure Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pipe
  • Pumps
  • Valves
  • Meters

Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Supply Water
  • Wastewater

Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Water Infrastructure Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Water Infrastructure Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Water Infrastructure Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Water Infrastructure Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Xylem
  • Grundfos
  • Tyco International
  • Hitachi
  • ATCO Energy Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Infrastructure Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Infrastructure Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Infrastructure Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Infrastructure Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Infrastructure Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Infrastructure Equipment Compani

