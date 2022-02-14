Immunotherapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunotherapy in global, including the following market information:

Global Immunotherapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immunotherapy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Immunotherapy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immunotherapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoclonal Antibodies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immunotherapy include Abbvie, Amgen, Inc., Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis and Pfizer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Immunotherapy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immunotherapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Therapeutic Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Non-Specific Immunotherapy

Global Immunotherapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunotherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Inflammation

Central Nervous System

Others

Global Immunotherapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunotherapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immunotherapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immunotherapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immunotherapy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Immunotherapy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbvie

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Immunotherapy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Immunotherapy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Immunotherapy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Immunotherapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Immunotherapy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Immunotherapy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Immunotherapy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Immunotherapy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Immunotherapy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Immunotherapy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Immunotherapy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunotherapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunotherapy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunotherapy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immunotherapy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunotherapy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Immunotherapy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

4.1.3 Therapeuti

