Ultrasound Medical Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultrasound Medical Devices
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasound Medical Devices in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultrasound Medical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diagnostic Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrasound Medical Devices include Analogic, Esaote, Fujifilm, General Electric, Hitachi, Philips, Mindray Medical, Samsung and Siemens and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultrasound Medical Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Diagnostic Ultrasound
- Therapeutic Ultrasound
Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultrasound Medical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultrasound Medical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Analogic
- Esaote
- Fujifilm
- General Electric
- Hitachi
- Philips
- Mindray Medical
- Samsung
- Siemens
- Toshiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultrasound Medical Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasound Medical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ultrasound Medical Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasound Medical Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrasound Medical Devices Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasound Medical Devices Companies
