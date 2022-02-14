Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-use Bioreactors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals include EMD Millipore, GE Healthcare, Pall Corp, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Thermo Fisher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-use Bioreactors
- Membrane Adsorbers
- Media Bags
- Bioprocess Containers
- Others
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- EMD Millipore
- GE Healthcare
- Pall Corp
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Thermo Fisher
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Use
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
North America Single Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast