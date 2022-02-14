Robots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Arobotis amachineespecially one programmable by acomputer capable of carrying out a complex series of actions automatically.Robots can be guided by an external control device or the control may be embedded within. Robots may be constructed to take on human form but most robots are machines designed to perform a task with no regard to how they look.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Robots companies in 2021 (%)

The global Robots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Robotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Robots include Northrop Grumman, Kuka, Irobot, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Intuitive Surgical, Parrot, Geckosystems Intl and Honda Motor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Robotics

Exoskeleton

Static Robotics

Global Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Logistics

Last Mile Mobility

Military

Agriculture

Construction/Mining

Medical

Entertainment

Research

Global Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Northrop Grumman

Kuka

Irobot

Kongsberg Maritime

DJI

Intuitive Surgical

Parrot

Geckosystems Intl

Honda Motor

Adept Technology

Bluefin Robotics

ECA Group

Aethon

Delaval International

Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Robots Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robots Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Robots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Mobile Robotics

4.1.3 Exoskeleton

4.1.4 Static Robotics

4.2 By Type – Global Robots Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Robots

