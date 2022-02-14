Roofing Distribution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roofing Distribution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Roofing Distribution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roofing Distribution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small and Medium-sized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roofing Distribution include ABC Supply, Builders FirstSource, Beacon Roofing Supply, BMC Stock Holdings, Allied Building Products, 84 Lumber, US LBM Holdings, HD Supply White Cap and BlueLinx and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roofing Distribution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roofing Distribution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Roofing Distribution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small and Medium-sized

Large-sized

Global Roofing Distribution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Roofing Distribution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Roofing Distribution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Roofing Distribution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roofing Distribution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roofing Distribution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABC Supply

Builders FirstSource

Beacon Roofing Supply

BMC Stock Holdings

Allied Building Products

84 Lumber

US LBM Holdings

HD Supply White Cap

BlueLinx

SRS Distribution

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Roofing Distribution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Roofing Distribution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Roofing Distribution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Roofing Distribution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Roofing Distribution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Roofing Distribution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Roofing Distribution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Roofing Distribution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Roofing Distribution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Roofing Distribution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Distribution Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roofing Distribution Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Distribution Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

