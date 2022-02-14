Salty Snacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Salty Snacks in Global, including the following market information:

Global Salty Snacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Salty Snacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Potato Chips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Salty Snacks include General Mills, Kraft Foods Group, Intersnack Group, Pepsi, Kellogg, Kettle Foods, Walkers Crisps, Unichips SpA and Mondelez International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Salty Snacks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Salty Snacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Salty Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Traditional Snacks

Popcorn

Pretzels

Others

Global Salty Snacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Salty Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Speciality Stores

Online Store

Super Markets/ Hyper Markets

Convinience Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

Global Salty Snacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Salty Snacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Salty Snacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Salty Snacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Mills

Kraft Foods Group

Intersnack Group

Pepsi

Kellogg

Kettle Foods

Walkers Crisps

Unichips SpA

Mondelez International

Lorenz Snack-World

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Salty Snacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Salty Snacks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Salty Snacks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Salty Snacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Salty Snacks Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Salty Snacks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Salty Snacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Salty Snacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Salty Snacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Salty Snacks Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salty Snacks Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Salty Snacks Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salty Snacks Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Salty Snacks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Potato Chips

4.1.3 Extruded Snack

