Salty Snacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Salty Snacks in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Salty Snacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Salty Snacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Potato Chips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Salty Snacks include General Mills, Kraft Foods Group, Intersnack Group, Pepsi, Kellogg, Kettle Foods, Walkers Crisps, Unichips SpA and Mondelez International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Salty Snacks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Salty Snacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Salty Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Potato Chips
- Extruded Snacks
- Nuts and Seeds
- Traditional Snacks
- Popcorn
- Pretzels
- Others
Global Salty Snacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Salty Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Speciality Stores
- Online Store
- Super Markets/ Hyper Markets
- Convinience Stores
- Departmental Stores
- Others
Global Salty Snacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Salty Snacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Salty Snacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Salty Snacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- General Mills
- Kraft Foods Group
- Intersnack Group
- Pepsi
- Kellogg
- Kettle Foods
- Walkers Crisps
- Unichips SpA
- Mondelez International
- Lorenz Snack-World
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Salty Snacks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Salty Snacks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Salty Snacks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Salty Snacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Salty Snacks Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Salty Snacks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Salty Snacks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Salty Snacks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Salty Snacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Salty Snacks Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salty Snacks Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Salty Snacks Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salty Snacks Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Salty Snacks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Potato Chips
4.1.3 Extruded Snack
