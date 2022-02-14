Semiconductor Machinery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This industry manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors, more commonly known as chips or integrated circuits.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Machinery in global, including the following market information:
- Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Semiconductor Machinery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Machinery market was valued at 57610 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 98370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semiconductor Front-end Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Machinery include Applied Materials, ASML, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, KLA-Tencor, Dainippon Screen, Advantest, Teradyne and Semes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor Front-end Equipment
- Semiconductor Back-end Equipment
Global Semiconductor Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Integrated Circuit
- Discrete Device
- Optoelectronic Device
- Sensors
Global Semiconductor Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Semiconductor Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Semiconductor Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Semiconductor Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Semiconductor Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Applied Materials
- ASML
- Tokyo Electron
- Lam Research
- KLA-Tencor
- Dainippon Screen
- Advantest
- Teradyne
- Semes
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- Hitachi KE
- Daifuku
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Machinery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Machinery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Machinery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Machinery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Machinery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semiconductor Machinery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semiconductor Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Machinery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Machinery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Machinery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Machinery Companies
4 Sights by Product
