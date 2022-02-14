Global Baby Shampoo And Conditioner Market To Be Driven By Increasing Population And Rising Urbanisation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global baby shampoo and conditioner market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 10 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.03 billion

The growth of the global baby shampoo and conditioner market is driven by rapidly growing population and inflating disposable incomes in emerging economies is driving the growth of baby products market. The market is presently dominated by non-medicated baby shampoos and conditioners. Non-medicated products feature a range of surfactants that condition the hair while also removing excess oil from the scalp and hair. Non-medicinal products account for roughly three-quarters of the market. Consumers are increasingly looking for goods that are gentle and free of harsh ingredients. Medicated shampoos are used to treat scalp disorders such as psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and fungal and bacterial infections. They contain chemicals such as selenium sulphide, coal tar, or zinc pyrithione, which help to diminish flakiness, scaling, and irritation on the scalp. Parents are more likely to buy shampoo and conditioners that are suited for all types of hair. Due to increasing parents’ concerns about their baby’s health and hygiene is further propelling the market growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Baby shampoos and conditioners are hair care products aimed towards infants and toddlers that are designed to cleanse dirt, oil, dandruff, and other environmental pollutants from young children’s hair. They are gentle to the eyes and include substances that do not irritate them.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Medicated

Non-Medicated

On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

The regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global market is being driven by factors such as the rising birth rate, rising expenditure on baby care products, rising purchasing power, and rapid urbanization. Moreover, the expansion of the economy is also resulting in increased disposable income among consumers, further propelling the market.

The Middle East and Africa region’s market has been increasing significantly. This is largely owing to high fertility rates in African countries such as Algeria and Morocco. While the leading markets in this industry include Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia Pacific, Latin America is rapidly emerging as a significant market for baby shampoo and conditioner. Globally, there has been an increase in customer demand for natural and sustainable products, providing fuel to the market for organic or natural baby shampoo and conditioner products. The effective promotional measures conducted by the industry’s key players are also boosting the industry’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Chicco USA Inc., Mothercare plc, Pigeon Corporation, Unilever, and Others.The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

