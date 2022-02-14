Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market To Be Driven By The Growing Demand In The Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global UV disinfection equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like component types, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/uv-disinfection-equipment-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.74 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 19.23%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.87 Billion
The market for UV disinfection equipment is being aided by the rising demand for the equipment in the healthcare industry. As the requirement to prevent air transmission is surging, UV disinfection equipment is increasing deployed to prevent infection, which is propelling the market growth. The increasing use of UV disinfection equipment as a substitute for chemical disinfectants is providing further impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the use of UV disinfection equipment to inactive SARS-CoV-2. The growing demand for UV disinfectant equipment to decontaminate smartphones, cash, and masks, among others, is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
UV disinfection equipment is a system that deactivates microorganic activities through the use of ultraviolet light. It is a sustainable and efficient solution to prevent the growth of microbes. It is typically to sterilise air and water during air and water treatment, due to which it finds its application in various end use industries.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/uv-disinfection-equipment-market
Based on component type, the market is segmented into:
- UV Lamps
- Ballasts/Controller Units
- Reactor Chambers
- Quartz Sleeves
- Others
The major applications segments of UV disinfection equipment are:
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Air Treatment
- Others
On the basis of end use, the market is divided into:
- Municipal
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
The major regional markets of UV disinfection equipment are:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growth of the industry is being aided by the growing demand for UV disinfectant equipment in the industrial and commercial sectors. The rising demand for a controlled environment in various industries is also increasing the demand for UV disinfectant equipment, which is adding to the market growth. Moreover, the growing cost-effectiveness of UV disinfectant equipment is increasing its utilisation in water treatment, which is expected to drive the market growth. The growing demand for UV disinfectant equipment as a substitute for chlorine in water treatment owing to their favourable properties is projected to significantly contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.
Latest News on UV Disinfection Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Xylem Inc., Trojan Technologies Group ULC, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
Read More Reports:
Global Smart Factory Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-factory-market
Global Analytical Instrumentation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/analytical-instrumentation-market
Global Transparent Display Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/transparent-display-market
Global Short Tandem Repeats (STR) Testing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/short-tandem-repeats-str-testing-market
Global Optical Network Terminal (ONT) Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/optical-network-terminal-ont-equipment-market
Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.
**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.