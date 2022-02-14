The Global Material Handling Equipment Market To Be Driven By The Rising E-Commerce Industry And Automation Industry During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘The Global Material Handling Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global material handling equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/material-handling-equipment-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 30.5 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 46.4 billion

The increased demand for automation and modernization in manufacturing techniques to make the manufacturing process simpler and cost-effective is driving the global material handling equipment market. Material handling is an essential component in the manufacturing process. It does not directly contribute to the manufacturing of items, but it improves the efficiency of product handling, management, storage, and transportation. This equipment helps to ensure that products are circulated swiftly, smoothly, and efficiently during the production process. In order to fulfil the needs of the ever-growing population, a boost in industrial and infrastructural operations is projected to augment the material handling equipment market’s expansion, thereby aiding the global material handling equipment industry’s growth. The global material handling industry is expanding at a tremendous speed, thanks to rising e-commerce and container traffic at airports and seaports around the world. The growing e-commerce market in countries such as China and India is expected to drive market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Material handling equipment is a type of mechanical equipment that is used in warehouses to handle the movement, storage, transportation, control, and protection of objects and supplies throughout the production process. The technology provides a more economical and efficient method of transporting goods between industrial units.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/material-handling-equipment-market

By industry, the market is divided into:

Automotive

Metal and Heavy Machinery

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Semiconductors and Electronics

Healthcare

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By functions, the market is divided into:

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste handling

By region, the industry is categorized into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The development of the aviation and e-commerce sectors, as well as the desire for supply chain transparency and flexibility in warehouse activities, and the increased demand for enhanced storage and transportation of goods in warehouses, are all contributing to the industry’s growth. It ensures higher productivity by optimizing logistics in warehouses and industrial plants. These solutions provide a cost-effective, process-efficient, and precise method for transferring items quickly between production plants and warehouses, resulting in increased demand and assisting industry growth. The increased use of material handling equipment in emerging economies such as India is predicted to boost worldwide industry growth. Manufacturing and other sectors are constantly receiving massive amounts of foreign capital, resulting in increased manufacturing operations. Governments all across the world are expanding their infrastructure by building and upgrading new airports, train networks, seaports, and power plants. It provides increased productivity by improving warehouse and manufacturing plant logistics.

During the forecast period, the material handling equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly. China and India are expected to provide a plethora of options, allowing OEMs to reach a wider range of end users. The fast use of e-commerce services during the pandemic fueled regional growth, boosting equipment purchases. During the historical period, Europe and North America dominated the market for material handling equipment, accounting for the biggest market share. Market expansion will be aided by the adoption of innovative products to support a large-scale industrial presence in the region. There are numerous industries in Europe that would provide prospective customers, ranging from food and beverages to electronics production. Aside from industrial sectors, the e-commerce sector, which is fuelled by same-day delivery models, has also boosted regional demand, a trend that is projected to continue in the coming years.

Latest News on Global Material Handling Equipment [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/material-handling-equipment-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, BEUMER Group, Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., JBT Corporation, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

