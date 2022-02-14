Global Food Fortification Premix Market To Be Driven By The Mandatory Fortification Of Food Staples Required Across Various Countries During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Food Fortification Premix Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the food fortification premix market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Application, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-fortification-premix-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Consumption Size (2020): 41 kilo metric tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.5%

Forecast Market Consumption Size (2026): 65 kilo metric tons

Due to the growing popularity of functional foods, North America was the leading region for food fortification premix in 2018. The increased demand for functional foods in North America is attributed to a decrease in key nutrient intake as a result of increased processed food consumption and busy lives. The Americas account for 39% of the market for food fortification premix, with Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa following closely behind. The mandated fortification of food staples required in various countries around the world is driving the food fortification premix industry, with 86 countries having mandatory cereal fortification programmes. Wheat flour fortification is now required in 85 nations, whereas maize flour and oil fortification are required in 16 and 29 countries, respectively. In 108 nations, salt fortification is now required. Only six nations need the fortification of rice, which accounts for less than 1% of all industrially milled rice worldwide.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Food fortification premixes are used to add micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals to food items. Minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antibiotics are among the ingredients in food premix. It’s utilised in food fortification and as a supplement. The lack of micronutrients in the diet leads to malnutrition and serious health problems. It improves the nutritional content of food and beverages while also providing the body with critical nutrients. It also aids with weight loss. Vitamin D, which is contained in the meal premix, improves metabolism and calcium absorption in the body.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-fortification-premix-market

On the basis of Type, the food fortification premix market is segmented into:

Vitamin

Mineral

Other Premixes

Based on Application, the food fortification premix market is divided into:

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

Infant and Early Nutrition

Processed Foods

Beverages

Food Staples

The major regional markets of the food fortification premix market are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa regions

Market Trends

With a huge percentage of the world’s population suffering from ‘hidden hunger’ or micronutrient malnutrition, governments throughout the globe are increasingly supporting food fortification as a cost-effective way to alleviate micronutrient deficiencies. Global organisations such as UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), and Nutrition International, among others, have supported nations in their efforts to address nutritional inadequacies. The worldwide food fortification premix market has grown as a result of the growing fortification of food items such as milk, rice, and other dietary staples, particularly in emerging nations. Growing consumer awareness of health and nutrition has resulted in an increase in demand for food items with additional vitamins and minerals, giving the food fortification premix industry a boost. The market is also being fueled by rising demand in the pharmaceutical and sports nutrition sectors, as consumers become more mindful of their health and seek for effective weight-loss treatments while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Latest News on Global Food Fortification Premix [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/food-fortification-premix-market-in-europe

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Royal DSM N.V. (Fortitech Premixes), Glanbia, Plc, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Watson Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences, The Wright Group, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Prinova Europe Limited, Piramal Pharma Solutions, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Global Seaweed Snacks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/seaweed-snacks-market

Global Yoga Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/yoga-market

Global Tube Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tube-packaging-market

Global Sandblasting Media Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sandblasting-media-market

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fingerprint-sensor-market

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.