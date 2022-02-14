Global Canned Food Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Healthy Canned Food In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Canned Food Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global canned food market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/canned-food-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3.97%

The growth of the canned food industry is being driven by the increasing health-consciousness, which, in turn, is surging the demand for canned fruits, vegetables, and poultry products. With the increasing availability of canned food products due to the expansion of distribution channels, their incorporation in various food and beverage products is surging, hence fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for rapid consumer services is surging the use of canned food in quick-service restaurants and fast-food chains, which is aiding the growth of the market. In addition, the increased demand for non-perishable food products during the COVID-19 pandemic is surging the awareness regarding the benefits of canned food, thus catalysing the industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Canned food refers to packaged food products that use canning as a food preservative method. It retains the nutritional component of vegetables, fruits, and poultry meals, due to which it is increasingly consumed by the health-conscious population. Moreover, canned food is cost-effective, convenient, and easy-to-consume.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/canned-food-market

Based on types, the canned food is divided into:

• Canned fruits and vegetables

• Canned Meat and Seafood

• Canned Ready Meals

• Others

The major types of canned food into:

• Organic

• Conventional

By distribution channels, the market is classified into:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

The regional markets of canned food are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for canned food is being aided by the growing demand for canned food due to the rising demand for non-perishable food to combat the rising food wastage. Although some canned food contains high amounts of sugar and sodium, the development of innovative canned food products with no sugar or sodium content is propelling the market growth. The growing environmental-consciousness is increasing the demand for canned food with eco-friendly packaging, which is estimated to drive the market growth. Moreover, the use of innovative production techniques and machinery to utilise recycled materials cost and time-effectively is anticipated to provide further impetus to the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are ConAgra Brands, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Princes Foods, and CHB Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Related Reports:

Global Data Annotation Tools Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-annotation-tools-market

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crowdsourced-testing-market

Global Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-steep-liquor-market

Global Coriander Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coriander-oil-market

Global Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electronic-logging-devices-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.