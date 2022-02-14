Spain Oral Care Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Dental Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Spain Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Spain oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel and major regions like Catalonia, Madrid, Andalusia, Valencia, Basque Country and others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/spain-oral-care-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.3 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.3%

The market for Spain oral care has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the rising consumer awareness of dental health and hygiene, as well as consistent growth in the broader personal care section. The ageing population is proving to be a major driving force in the market’s expansion, as they require more oral care and are more susceptible to disorders like periodontitis, or gum inflammation. Periodontitis is anticipated to affect almost 70% to 80% of Europe’s ageing population. By 2050, the over-65 population in Spain will account for almost 34.6 percent of the entire population

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Regular dental hygiene treatments such as brushing, flossing, and other oral hygiene habits are part of oral care. It is carried out to prevent bad breath and disorders such as cavities, dental caries, periodontitis, and gingivitis.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/spain-oral-care-market

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Mouthwash

Denture Products

Dental Accessories

Based on the distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other

The regional markets for Spain oral care include:

Catalonia

Madrid

Andalusia

Valencia

Basque Country

Market Trends

With a per capita dental expenditure of about EUR 165, Spain is one of Europe’s leading markets. After Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, it is the continent’s fifth largest oral care region. Due to the increased incidence of dental disorders such as caries, dental erosion, and periodontal diseases, the European business is being driven by a growing awareness of oral diseases and hygiene. Caries impacts 20% to 90% of children on the continent, and nearly all adults between the ages of 35 and 40 are impacted. Caries is still the major cause of tooth loss among the elderly in Europe, affecting around 5-51 percent of those aged 65 to 74. As a result, a number of government and community-based efforts and programmes are attempting to combat the increased prevalence of these diseases. In Spain, children’s dental hygiene is promoted through programmes like the “Programa de Asistencia Dental Infantil,” or “Child Dental Health Assistance Program.” The campaign reaches nearly half of the country, with children’s participation ranging from 30% to 75%. The market is progressively benefiting from government-funded initiatives to prevent oral illnesses and enhance oral health.

Latest News on Spain Oral Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/spain-oral-care-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Colgate Palmolive Espana S.A., Procter Gamble Espana P G, Unilever Espana S.A., Pierrot, Pierre Fabre Iberica S.A., Lacer S.A., Fushima, S.L., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Small Gas Engines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/small-gas-engines-market

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cooling-fabrics-market

Global Pet Clothing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-clothing-market

India Air Purifier Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-air-purifier-market

Global Tattoo Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tattoo-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.